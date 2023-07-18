A pistol decorated with the United States flag is displayed at an Iowa gun show. JONATHAN ERNST (REUTERS)

Firearms cause a new tragedy in the United States. A three-year-old minor has shot and killed his sister, of one, with a gun that was not under guard. The accident occurred this Monday morning in the Fallbrook community, northeast of San Diego. According to the Sheriff’s Office of this city, the events occurred around 07:30 local time. The Police have not specified who made the call to the emergency services or where the parents of the minors were at the time of the incident. These types of deaths have been on the rise in recent years, according to groups fighting for firearms regulation. Since the beginning of May there have been, on average, one a day, more than 70 accidental shootings with infants throughout the country. In 31% of the cases, the shooter was less than six years old.

The Sheriff’s Office reported through a press release that the agents who arrived at the residence found the one-year-old baby. She is she had a “head injury”. The girl was taken to a hospital by personnel from the Fire Department, but she was declared to have died around 8:30 in the morning. The cause of death was the impact of the bullet. Authorities did not indicate whether more shots were fired. The police officers who visited the house confirmed that the child under the age of 3 had had contact with the firearm.

The authorities have assured that, for the moment, they will not disclose the name of the family or the victim out of respect for the tragedy and because the deceased was a minor. The investigation remains open. Homicide detectives are gathering more information to help determine how a 3-year-old got hold of the deadly weapon. “There are no suspects and no risk to the community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Summer is usually a time when tragedies like this increase in the most armed country in the world. With the end of the school year, which comes in May and June, hundreds of thousands of minors are spending more time at home, which also increases the risk of being exposed to weapons and incidents like the one that rocked Fallbrook on Monday. . Since May 1 there have been registered 73 accidental shootings involving children, according to Everytown, a nonprofit organization that advocates for stricter gun regulation. It is the highest number since 2015, the year the group began counting. At least 23 of the shooters were under the age of six.

“Armed violence is a very complex issue that requires comprehensive solutions, but keeping weapons safe is a very simple and incredibly effective way to save lives. Our children cannot afford to let adults neglect the most basic responsibilities of gun ownership,” said Sarah Burd, Everytown’s director of research on the rise in these incidents. “It is heartbreaking to look at the numbers and see how many minors have had access to guns and have inadvertently shot themselves or someone else this summer, often a sibling or a friend they were playing with,” she added.

A very violent weekend in mid-June left four children injured in separate incidents in Indianapolis, Indiana. In two days, 23 people were hit by bullets in that entity, which has exceeded 100 homicides in the summer. In Michigan, a six-year-old boy took his parent’s gun, which was not stored, and accidentally shot his sister, who was less than a year old, while she was on a bounce house. The minor saved her life despite having received two bullets, in the left shoulder and cheek.

