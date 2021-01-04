In the town of Sobinka, Vladimir region, an apartment building caught fire, the fire captured 1.6 thousand square meters. meters, reports GU MES by region.

The arrived rescuers began to put out the fire in seven rooms on the third floor and in an attic with an area of ​​1.5 square meters. meters.

It is specified that 24 people were evacuated from the house, including three children, one person was rescued from the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

Earlier it was reported that in the Volgograd region on January 2, an explosion occurred in a garage box, as a result of which two men died.