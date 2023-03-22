The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated that the “National Farms Sustainability” initiative aims to align with the objectives of the 2051 Food Security Strategy, which aims to create a sustainable market for national farms and farms at the state level by contracting with governmental and semi-governmental agencies to provide them with their needs of annual food and agricultural products over three stages. It is to raise the percentage of purchases of government agencies committed to 50% of domestic production during 2023, then raise that percentage to 70% by 2025, then by 100% in 2030.

The Ministry has identified 10 food products and agricultural items within the first phase of the initiative, namely, red meat, poultry, table eggs, dairy and dairy products, dates, leafy vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, cold peppers, and eggplant, and a study is underway to identify additional products within the second phase, according to the data. Purchasing for the contracting parties.

This came during the first session of the National Dialogue for Food Security, which was organized by the Ministry yesterday in Dubai, to announce the initiative. Local agriculture in light of sustainability.

The Ministry is currently preparing a study to identify additional products within the second phase according to the purchasing data of the contracting parties. Coordination has been made with five major companies in each of the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, which will undertake the tasks of contracting and coordinating with local farms in the country. An inventory of commercial agricultural companies is underway at the state level. .

The first session of the National Dialogue for Food Security was attended by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, Muhammad Musa Al Amiri, and a number of farmers.