Bernal, in the background, and Carapaz, in Nice, in the Tour. MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

On the plasma screen, the Tour cyclists are ghosts in Nice, some masked, almost unrecognizable, locked in their bubble but willing to travel the world, or France, at least, and it is hard even to think that they can even have feelings or suffer or scream or cry. And there will be no fans either at the start or at the arrivals with their applause, merriment, request for selfies or autographs, make them feel that they are part of life, that they abandon them to stop feeling thirsty fountains of lips.

A world is leaving, perhaps forever, and the one that comes is scary; The cycling that comes, of fierce young people who make the old people feel that perhaps it was a milonga that their parents and their directors praised so much that you have to be patient, that maturity is linked to victory and this to veterancy, and they long for the times when they enjoyed it, risking to screw up, to be wrong, because only from risk, they understood when young, greatness is born.

This is how Covid cycling was born, that of Remco, breaking all the squads and, at the same speed, falling off a bridge; that of Van Aert, the most attractive symbol of the Jumbo of the tremendous Roglic; cycling that no longer offers a place for Froome and Thomas, two Tour winners of the last decade and, apparently, far away; the three-speed cycling – those that set the pace, those that endure, those that endure until they stop holding – that will conflict for three weeks in September over the Alps, Cévennes, Pyrenees, Massif Central, Jura and Vosges, the mountains and the small mountains that literature has wanted to symbolize France, like the stone houses in Provence or the gorges of old rivers.

Is that a three-speed cycling, is that so? They ask Enric Mas, 25, the young Movistar leader of his life, and he answers yes, that is how things are, and that he has been this August in third gear, but that he has worked a lot and that some of that work will come out on the Tour, which may be able to finish in the 15 or even in the top 10, where the second gear will be.

It is a ray of sincerity in Alejandro Valverde’s team, the oldest on the Tour, 40 years old, already two ahead of the second, who adds that they might surprise themselves and end up even closer in the general classification. “They will be better than in August”, promises Eusebio Unzue, the director, who, suddenly, in just a few months, has gone from guiding a kind of Real Madrid of cycling (in the last Tour he had Nairo, winner of Giro and Lap, podium three times in the big boucle and leader of the Arkea in 2020 and Landa, the hope, now in Bahrain; and had in the team Carapaz, winner of the Giro, and gigantic gregarious like Amador, and both are now Egan’s assistants) to lead a kind of Osasuna, of growing young people, and he continues to believe in the virtues of patience. “And I hope that this improvement will be enough to be among the best. And both Mas and Marc Soler will be fighting for this race sooner than later ”.

Cyclists in their double bubble, the one that all elite athletes create around them, their own world, their focus and concentration, their fears, and the one that health protection requires, and no one can put themselves in their head and think what They may be thinking, they are far from everything, even from reality, like Mikel Landa, who says that he comes to win, or, at least, to be on the podium; or as Egan, the outgoing winner, who likes the sound of his name, Igan, when pronounced by the English, and who keeps claiming that it may be the skeleton and spinal cord of his team, the Ineos Grenadiers (and they say so thus, the grenadiers of the Ineos, as the queen’s grenadiers might say, although the surname they have sought is the name of a Land Rover-type model manufactured by its owner, and not that of specialist soldiers), be it Hispanic or Latino but that the team is still English, that pride. And that without English he will continue to be just as strong, although, of course, with another style, since Carapaz, by his side, the eyes of a poker player on the mask that hides his mouth, will be with him, with his pocket full of grenades to destabilize. And not far away, his Russian-Italian-French-Pyrenean, Pavel Sivakov, debutant as Carapaz, devastating in the mountains and with a bright future. Because before, he explains, as Thomas and Froome are time trialists, just stability is what they needed. “Egan is already the sole leader,” says Dave Brailsford, Welshman, the team leader and manager of the Andean revolution. “It deserves to be. The whole team will be 100% with him ”.

Landa, at age 30, finally arrives on the Tour as the sole leader of a team and an ability to stand out just put to the test. “I arrive with more confidence than ever because they believe in me, because I have the whole team behind me,” says the Alava cyclist, who is happy with the stratified society of the Tour, with a first speed that he commands and he in the second, at wheel, calm, without subversive spirit just before the established order. “This way it is much more comfortable, with the Ineos and the Jumbo in front and making the selection, and with the responsibility of maintaining order. The selection will be made by them and it is about being there. And it is normal that I am not among the favorites. Others deserve it more ”.

A dozen highlights

Unzue calculates that in that endurance zone, resisting fabulous Jumbos – not only Roglic or Dumoulin or Van Aert, also Gesink, Bennett, Kuss and even Tony Martin move through the first level – already explosive Ineos there will be up to a dozen runners, and that he hopes that there will be one of his own, but that there will be many anyway, and of several generations: young people like Pogacar, Dani Martínez or Higuita; intermediate generation such as Guillaume Martin, Supermán López with his Spanish-Colombian closed guard (Tejada, the Izagirre, Fraile, Luisle), or Buchmann, or more experts, such as Pinot, Bardet, Alaphilippe, Adam Yates and Nairo.

Valverde, who has seen everything in cycling, talks about how the return has been lived with a tension that he did not know, that in the races he has contested it was as if everyone was risking his life with each pedal stroke, and Rigo Urán, the lovely pater of the last Colombian generation, and of his chicks in the EF Martínez and Higuita, to whom he tells jokes and teases, agrees, and repeats what everyone feels, that he runs as if each stage were the last, the only one .

Brailsford, who does not forget to remember in all the press conferences that like him and his team, nobody, who has won seven of the last eight Tours and with four different riders, Wiggins, Froome, Thomas and Bernal, in the times in Those who, to get to Paris in yellow, just had to be the best in Sky-Ineos, nodded and sentenced: “We don’t know if we’ll get to Paris this year, no one knows.” And cyclists pull the mask up even higher, up to their eyes, and it’s hard to guess how many things they want to protect themselves from. Like everyone.

A lot of mountain, since Sunday, and a single time trial

“It’s good that there is a mountain so soon,” says Eusebio Unzue, the director of Movistar, who fears like the devil the first weeks of all the Tours dedicated to fights on the plain, to terrifying sprints, to inevitable falls. “Important differences will already be created and each one will already know where they belong in the peloton.” Talk about Sunday’s stage, the second stage, from Nice to Nice again, as on Saturday, but with two firsts and a second, something unheard of in the Tours liturgy, something like starting the Mass with the consecration. And to continue with the break in the fourth stage there will be an alpine final, with the return after 31 years to Orcières-Merlette, which in ’71 was so expensive for Ocaña and all the Spaniards, and so bad for Merckx. And in the sixth, new high end, on Mont Aigoual de las Cévennes to which all cyclists who adore make pilgrimages The cyclist Tim Krabbé’s beautiful book, and those who mourn Roger Rivière, fallen and paralyzed in neighboring Perjuret. The Pyrenees arrive two days later, on the second Saturday of the Tour and after a return to the Massif Central del Puy Mary on the 13th stage, the last week is dedicated to the Jura of the Grand Colombier and the Northern Alps, from Méribel, the Col de Loze and the Plateu de Glières. “And it’s curious”, analyzes the director of Movistar. “But even though there will only be one time trial, I think the Tour will be decided there, because I foresee a lot of equality in the mountains between the best, falls and disasters aside.”

Unzue refers to the 36.2 kilometers of the Vosges between Lure and the Planche des Belles Filles, 30 flat kilometers, including the passage through Mélisey, the town of Pinot, which raises lambs there, and six of brutal ascent. D-day, of course.