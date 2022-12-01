In the last line of the press release Ferrari which accompanied the resignation of Mattia Binotto, it was explained that he would leave “the process to identify the new team principal of the Scuderia“, and that this research should conclude “in the new year“. But, as is well known, the figure of the engineer from Reggio was much broader than that of a simple team manager, given that he had also claimed for himself the title of technical director and acted as a true and it was the point internal and external reference point of the Prancing Horse F1 project. And precisely this centralization, this one Ferrari ‘Binottocentrica’would have been a major reason in the John Elkann’s decision to turn the page in the leadership of the Gestione Sportiva, as reported by today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport.

The Roman newspaper reports the conviction of the president of Ferrari on the “non-productivity” to address more roles in the same responsible figure and from this the idea of replicate the operating scheme of the great rivals of Red Bull. Indeed, Elkann would have a model in mind “with three quotes“, composed of “a super boss“, “a classic team principal” And “a technical director“. The super boss is defined “hard and pure“, also “not necessarily coming from the motor sector”, surely “not an engineer”, who can personally take care of F1 politics and therefore relations with the other teams and the Federation. The team principal and the technical director would have autonomy respectively at the executive level on the wall and on the design of the single-seater, with the latter coming from the area “chassis/aerodynamics and no longer from the engines”. In short, three figures who would follow the thinking heads of the Red Bull house, namely the politician Helmut Marko, the manager Christian Horner and the designer Adrian Newey, sewn around the reference driver Max Verstappen.

The names that makes the Sports Courier are those that have already emerged in recent days, with the possible return to base as technical director of Simone Staywhile for the burning role of team principal the falling prices of Frederic Vasseur – for which “you are looking for someone who is a valid alternative”.

In all of this Maranello is working tirelessly, as confirmed by President Elkann’s blitz just last Tuesday, which restarted “when it was already dark at 17.18 from the small heliport on the edge of the Fiorano runway“, told the Rome-based sports newspaper.