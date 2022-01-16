A researcher in the Department of Special Education at the UAE University, Dr. Ashraf Mustafa, designed the first battery to measure the “tactile intelligence” of blind people of determination, through 3D technology.

The researcher used the technology to build the basic dimensions and criteria for measuring the tactile intelligence of the blind, in preparation for the assessment of the competencies that the student performs visually, such as the use of a Braille machine, an abacus, recognition skills, or the use of various navigation tools.

Mustafa confirmed to “Emirates Today” the identification of basic dimensions of measurement through the battery, including tactile discrimination, two- and three-dimensional tactile memory, in addition to stereotypical recall, pointing to his use of tactile tools with specific dimensions and measurements that contribute to giving clear scientific results based on the scientific approach in diagnosing intelligence. touch with the blind, and then benefit from these results in building and developing programs aimed at developing the psychological, educational and life aspects that teachers and parents will benefit from in determining the necessary needs, strengths and needs of their blind children.

He pointed out that “the importance of the battery is due to its activation of the blind’s senses, especially since the loss of vision deprives the visually impaired from the experience of many visual perceptions and the opportunity offered by visual stimuli in terms of the breadth or diversity of their field, so the visually impaired’s senses play an important role in his private and public life and in All his behaviors because his senses are tools of communication between him and his environment, through which he obtains knowledge, experiences and information, and then prepares his life and circumstances based on the capabilities of those senses and their ability to reach what he wants to obtain.

The researcher revealed the battery experience on a sample of 71 individuals, including 37 blind people of different ages in the country and 34 ordinary people of different ages after separating their vision by wearing a mask on the face to compare the tactile intelligence of both sides, indicating that the results of the study showed that the battery Tactile is suitable for application to blind people from the age of 6 to 25 years.

He stressed that the tactile intelligence battery is a distinctive qualitative addition to enriching the scientific library in the field of special education in general, and the field of the visually impaired in particular, as this battery is considered the first of its kind in the Middle East.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

