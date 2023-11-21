“One minute, my friend (friend),” Pendeza Luundo tells a client. The restaurant is packed and she looks overwhelmed, but then she smiles as she lifts the lids of the pots to show him the food: chicken stew, beef stew, pumpkin leaves with carrots, rice, beans… “Work at the Tumaini Festival since the first edition. The economic benefit that three days of work give me is enormous compared to the rest of the days of the year.” Luundo, a refugee from the Congo, has been living in the Dzaleka refugee camp in Malawi for 11 of her 40 years, and says it’s not just the money that attracts her to the festival: “Here we live with a lot of stress and a lot of trauma, so That when people from outside come, talk, buy, dance and interact with us feels very good psychologically. During Tumaini no one thinks about where you are from. There is only joy.”

Suddenly, drums boom in the distance. A group of women in a circle dance with bare feet covered in dust. The footsteps of the dancers sound on stage and the aroma of chapati (a bread of Indian origin) reaches every corner of the field. The children join the party by sneaking between the legs of the audience, with blue butterflies painted on their faces: they come straight from a project that uses painting to work on the mental health of young people.

The germ of the Tumaini Festival is in 2007, in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The poet and rapper Trésor Nzengu, better known as Menes la Plume, then recited in public a protesting poem about the tense political situation in his country. Days later he received the first threats and a few months later he decided to flee. In 2008 he arrived in Dzaleka, where he settled in an adobe hut and spent several years “depressed, with no future prospects and very afraid of being trapped in that situation,” he describes. Menes never imagined that he would have to live like this, nor that a few years later he would become the first defender of the rights of Dzaleka refugees. His weapons: art and culture.

A young man during one of the festival’s night concerts. The lineup included well-known local artists such as Eli Njuchi, Code Sangala, Lazarus Chigwandali and Zeze, the latter one of the best and most famous in the country. DIEGO MENJIBAR The Dreamers, a dance company from Malawi, during a show on the main stage of the Tumaini. DIEGO MENJIBAR A group of young people dance during the festival. DIEGO MENJIBAR

In 2012, Nzengu was walking through the countryside listening to the echoes of a Somali song, seeing how the dust from the footsteps of some young man’s dance was suspended eternally in the air, vibrating with the rhythm of a guitar in a Congolese rumba… “I I said to myself: I have to do something.” He brought these young people together and proposed to them to create a cultural project where each one could express his art. This is how the Dzaleka Cultural Association was born, the embryo that later gave way to the non-profit organization Tumaini Letu. Two years later, with Menes la Plume at the helm, they organized the first edition of the Tumaini Fest (in Swahili “Festival of Hope”), the star project of the association.

For three days in November, the Tumaini spreads its wings throughout Dzaleka as an exceptional cultural event. The festival, with free admission, is currently Dzaleka’s main source of commercial income and each year helps the community generate more than 150,000 dollars (about 140,500 euros), according to the organization. It was created in 2014 and in its eight previous editions (one was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic) 99,000 people have attended, and more than 300 artists from Malawi, Africa and the rest of the world have shared the stage with Dzaleka artists. Musicians, dancers, poets, actors, acrobats, vendors, merchants, cooks, seamstresses… entire families multiply their profits during Tumaini, making the festival an essential event for refugees, who receive a monthly payment of approximately 7,000 kwachas (less than four euros) by UNHCR, the UN refugee agency. 70% of Malawi’s population lives on less than two euros a day, according to data of the World Bank of 2019.

“Refugees miss the fun”

During the festival, a few steps beyond the place where the Sowers Dance Crew dance group from the refugee camp jumps and spins on the ground and in the air, there is silence in the Theater Corner. Divine enters the scene and tells her story: how she was abandoned by her mother when she was little, how as a minor she contracted HIV due to rape, how she transmitted it to her boyfriend without knowing it… “These things happen in Malawi and we want to raise awareness.” to young people so that they do not repeat themselves,” says Enokh Nyirenda, an actor from Rise Arts, a theater company created by Malawian students that has been coming to Tumaini for five years. “I love this festival, it is different from all the others. I love that it is multicultural, multitribal; collaborate, connect, share food, talk, learn languages… learn from people, basically,” he says. And Gloria Kadammanja, the lead actress, adds: “Refugees miss the fun. During Tumaini we laughed and celebrated together.”

The most anticipated moment of the festival is the evening concerts. In this edition, Eli Njuchi unleashed the Friday madness with the success Duwa (flowers, in the Chichewa language), with thousands and thousands of hands pointing to the sky and the public singing in unison; Code Sangala filled the scene with love and dance and the band Lazarus Chigwandali, an artist with albinism, lifted everyone off the ground with his local rhythms. The climax of Tumaini was created by the Malawian artist Zeze Kingstonwhich had thousands of attendees in suspense until its appearance on Saturday at midnight and which closed three days of the festival in style.

The most important edition

Since the first edition in 2014, Tumaini has aimed to promote peaceful coexistence, mutual understanding and intercultural harmony between refugees and the host community. But this year is, in the words of its founder, “the most significant edition of the festival.” The relocation order issued by the Government that forced thousands of self-sufficient refugees living outside the camp to return to Dzaleka sparked criticism from international humanitarian organizations. The front pages of local newspapers reproduced xenophobic speeches by members of the Government, who portrayed refugees as criminals to justify the order. “This year, more than ever, it is necessary to rebuild the bridges to show that society does not think that way, that there is more space for coexistence than for hatred,” explains Menes.

One of those affected by the Government’s relocation order is Mugisha Emmanuel, a 38-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who arrived in Dzaleka in 2010. He says that one day he was in his shop in Lilongwe, where he had lived for 10 years. , when without warning the police showed up, put him and his five family members on a truck and took them straight to prison. “They took me out of there by force and people stole everything I had in the store. The police treated me like a criminal. I had to pay 100,000 kwachas (about 55 euros) to take my sister and my wife out,” he says with a glassy look, sitting at a plastic table at the food stand that he has set up for the festival.

The Rise Arts theater company during a performance at the Teatro Corner of the Tumaini festival. This company, formed in 2014 by a group of students from Lilongwe, performs plays to raise awareness about issues such as HIV, rape and family abandonment. It is made up of 15 actors and they have been attending the festival for five years now. DIEGO MENJIBAR A child watches the basketball game that takes place every afternoon on the court of the Dzaleka refugee camp. DIEGO MENJIBAR A group of children paint at the stand of Art On, a project founded by Malawian Salim Sumaisi that uses painting as a tool to combat the mental health challenges of young people in hospitals, prisons and refugee camps. DIEGO MENJIBAR Acrobatics show on the basketball court of the Dzaleka refugee camp. DIEGO MENJIBAR

Built on a former prison of the same name, Dzaleka means “I won’t do it again” in Chichewa, Malawi’s national language. The camp opened its doors in 1994 to welcome thousands of refugees fleeing the genocide in Rwanda and Burundi, and its initial capacity to house 12,000 has been far exceeded to exceed 52,000 people. Dzaleka challenges the preconceived notion of a typical refugee camp filled with UNHCR tarps. It is rather a city of low, ocher-colored clay houses, whose sandy streets are home to restaurants, markets, workshops, shops… a place that refugees have inhabited and given life to. “This festival has broken all our expectations. We have felt very welcomed,” Andrea Ciudad, a young Spanish woman who attended the event and who benefited from the Home Stay Program in Tumaini, staying with the family of Mercy Kabunda, a Congolese refugee, tells this newspaper.

From November 2 to 4, Dzaleka became a place of leisure and joy where Malawians, foreigners and refugees danced to the same song, ate the same bread and jumped to the same rhythm. Menes la Plume is aware of what he has achieved: “When people think of refugees, the first thing that comes to mind is bringing them food or tents, but no one thinks about their mental health, which is also an essential need. That is one of the gaps that the international community has not been able to cover, and Tumaini works specifically for and for this.”

