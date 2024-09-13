The Russian security services (FSB) announced this Friday The withdrawal of accreditation from six diplomats at the British Embassy in Moscow suspected of espionage and accused of being a “threat to Russia’s security,” accusations that London called “totally unfounded.”

According to the criteria of

“In retaliation for London’s multiple hostile acts, the Russian Foreign Ministry (…) has withdrawn the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the British embassy in Moscow,” the FSB said in a statement, accusing them of carrying out “subversive and intelligence activities.”

A Russian policeman patrols the British embassy building in Moscow. Photo:AFP Share

The FSB said it had received “documentary” evidence confirming that London is coordinating “an escalation of the international political and military situation.”

The British Embassy has far exceeded the limits set by the Vienna Convention

According to the FSB, the British Foreign Office’s Department for Eastern Europe and Central Asia would be “at the head” of this coordination and would have as its “main task to inflict a strategic defeat” on Russia.

“These facts allow us to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow by this department as a threat to the security of the Russian Federation,” the FSB said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Russian Foreign Ministry fully agrees with the FSB “in its assessment of the activities of the alleged British diplomats.”

“The British Embassy has far exceeded the limits set by the Vienna Convention,” he stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Mongolia. Photo:AFP Share

Russian state television Rossia-24 released photos of the six diplomats with their names, and showed images presented as if they were leaving Russia. According to the television channel, the withdrawal of a foreign diplomat’s accreditation automatically leads to his or her expulsion.

‘Completely unfounded’: London reacts to accusation

The UK government, for its part, on Friday described the accusations made by Russia as “completely unfounded”. against six of its British diplomats.

“The accusations made today by the FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) against our employees are completely unfounded,” said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo:EPA Share

The same official source added that “last month the Russian authorities revoked the diplomatic accreditations of six British diplomats in Russia following measures taken by the UK Government in response to Russian state-directed activity across Europe and the UK.”

The London government also stressed in its reaction that it “has no qualms about protecting national interests.”

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Western allies over the Ukraine conflict and comes on the same day British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in Washington to discuss with US President Joe Biden the possibility of authorising Kiev to use long-range missiles against Russia.