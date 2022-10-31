And the American newspaper, “Politico”, confirmed that the deployment of the tactical bomb “B61-12” with European rules will be within next December.

What is the American bomb “B61”?

It was first developed in the 1960s.

It includes dozens of versions and most of them are out of service.

It was first tested after the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

Tactical nuclear bomb.

What are the characteristics of the updated version “B61-12”?

Its modernization program cost 10 billion dollars.

It is administered by the US Department of Energy.

The program was approved under former President Barack Obama.

The program aims to replace about 100 bombs stored at air bases in Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Turkey.

Its length is 3.6 meters.

It carries a less powerful nuclear warhead compared to previous versions.

more accurate.

You can penetrate the surface of the earth.

It will replace three other B61 models in stock, numbered B61-3, 4 and 7.

What did Russia and America say?

Russia responded that plans to modernize US nuclear weapons and deploy those bombs in Europe could not be ignored.

According to Alexander Grushko, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister:

Washington is preparing to use it on the battlefield.

It lowers the nuclear threshold.

We will take the necessary measures to ensure security and defense against NATO.

Russian military doctrine “leaves no room for interpretation regarding the dual use of nuclear weapons.”

As for the Pentagon spokesman, Patrick Ryder, said that the modernization of US nuclear weapons has been going on for years.

The US move comes amid rising tensions over Russia’s threats to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine and growing concerns that the West needs to do more to deter Moscow from crossing that line.

Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons in operation, while the United States has only about 200, half of which are deployed on bases in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands, according to media reports.

Hans Christensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, who has been tracking the B60-12 nuclear bomb modernization program, says on his Twitter:

It is strange to hasten the deployment of the bomb.

The current nuclear bombs will be replaced by the improved B61-12 guided nuclear bomb.

It is expected that soon the production of about 480 bombs will begin.

Competent combat units will be trained to carry this bomb in early 2023.

The first of those bombs will likely reach US bases in Europe in late 2023 or 2024.

The American modernization program also includes integrating non-strategic combat aircraft such as the F-15, 16, 35 and Tornado into the B2 and B21 strategic bombers to carry these new bombs.

The modernization promises that these fighters will be able to confront a wide range of dangerous targets.

Posted to protect allies.

As for the former chief of staff of the US Air Force, General Norton Schwartz, he says that the new bomb is characterized by:

with precise guidance.

Incomparably penetrating underground fortified weapon caches.

Blast more sharply at the target.

What the experts say?

The US military expert, Joseph Trevithick, told “Sky News Arabia” that:

The development of the B61-12 began at least 2011, adding that the newly developed bomb will feature:

Precise steering ability.

It will have a GPS-guided tail assembly and an inertial navigation system along the main body.

Designed in two basic versions, the first: a strategy to hit targets larger than the city, and the second: tactical for smaller locations and possibly on the battlefield against concentrations of enemy forces.

It has high destructive capabilities.

The researcher in military affairs, Mina Adel, says, “The presence of these new bombs, which are characterized by precise guidance, inside the European bases is an imminent danger at the strategic and tactical level, because these five bases are not far from the Russian borders.”

He adds to “Sky News Arabia” that this bomb has some characteristics, most notably: