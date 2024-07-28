Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Donald Trump reveals his authoritarian tendencies in a campaign speech. For many, the 2024 US election is a fight for democracy.

West Palm Beach – At a campaign event in Florida, Donald Trump declared that if he wins the US election, his voters will soon “no longer have to vote”. At an event organized by the right-wing conservative group “Turning Point Action,” the former president, as usual, took a shot at postal voting and promised the crowd that he would fight for Christian values ​​during his second term in office.

If he wins in November, he would “once again appoint rock-solid conservative judges who will protect religious freedom.” In his last term as president, Trump filled numerous positions in the federal courts, including on Supreme Court there is now a clear conservative majority. “Christians, get up and vote,” Trump called out to the crowd. “Just this once. After that, you won’t have to do it again. Four more years. You know what? I’m going to fix this! It’s going to be OK! You won’t have to vote again, my lovely Christians. I love you Christians.”

Donald Trump’s speech in West Palm Beach at a campaign event

Trump then emphasized once again: “You have to go out and vote. In four years, you won’t have to vote again. We’ll make it so good that you won’t have to vote again.” A radical statement about the democratic system of the USA. As early as December 2023, Trump had announced that he wanted to rule as a dictator one day.

Trump only wants to rule as dictator for one day – Supreme Court with controversial Trump ruling

In an interview on the right-wing conservative news channel FoxNews Trump asserted that he would not circumvent the Constitution and did not want to become a dictator: “Except on day one.” On day one, he wanted to use his power as president to close the border and “drill, drill, drill.” And since the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters, white supremacists and other rioters tried to certify the result of the 2020 US election, fear has been high.

Donald Trump at a campaign event. © IMAGO/Max Curran/The Palm Beach Post

There is great fear that Trump could again try to change the outcome of the election in his favor or take the necessary steps to extend his presidency or circumvent the constitution during a second term. The recently passed ruling by the Constitutional Court would even give him complete immunity for any official act as president. Theoretically, the president could even have his political opponents killed and would get away with it due to his presidential immunity, as Constitutional Court Judge Sonia Sotomayor explained in the ruling.

Trump and the “Project 2025”: how the Republicans want to restructure the state

Trump’s authoritarian tendencies are also evident in his election manifesto and the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025.” Although Trump has repeatedly spoken about “Project 2025,” a CNN analysis found that at least 140 people who had worked for him are involved in “Project 2025.”

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

The 900-page document is intended to serve as a blueprint for the next Republican administration to restructure the state in line with right-wing conservative thinking. Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, said in an interview with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon: “We are in the process of a second American Revolution that will be bloodless if the left allows us to.” (sure)