United States.- For years it has been believed that it was an asteroid that killed the dinosaurs on Earth, will the same happen to humans? The alarms, in this sense, have been set off on social networks after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) revealed that several of these rocky bodies will pass through our planet.

According to the list published by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratoryin the next few days 5 asteroids will be passing through planet Earth, although the US space agency has made it clear that do not pose a real danger to our world.

According to what was exposed by NASA’s Asteroid Watch Dashboard, two asteroids, one the size of a truck, and the other the dimensions of a house, will come relatively close to our atmosphere next Wednesday April 12.

Likewise, for the Thursday April 13Three more rocky bodies, all about the size of an airplane, will also fly past Earth.

Thus, despite the fact that experts have reported that an impact from an asteroid can end life on Earth, none of the 5 asteroids that will pass by the planet next week is at risk of collisionin addition to the fact that none of them is large enough for a hypothetical impact to be devastating.

At this point, it must be borne in mind that the US space agency takes into account the size and proximity of asteroids when assessing the risk they represent.

In this vein, it should be noted that the US agency only considers one of these objects as a potential threat to Earth when it is larger than around 152.4 meters, and if it were to pass around 4.6 million miles from our planet.

Likewise, although the 5 asteroids we are talking about will pass relatively close to Earth, well the closest one will be at 570 thousand miles and the furthest at 3.85 million milesthese distances are immense, so there is no significant danger of impact.

On the other hand, in addition to the fact that the distance through which they will pass is greater than that between the Earth and the Moon, none of the rocky bodies is close to the size that NASA considers a threat, since they the largest measures 45 meters and the smallest only 10.6 meters.

However, it must be remembered that NASA, as well as other space agencies, are working on projects to avoid asteroid impacts on Earth. For example, the US agency concentrates its efforts on the mission DARTthrough which a rocky body was rammed with a spacecraft to test its redirection mechanisms.