Dorita Orbegoso Y Jerson Reyes They are romantically linked by various media due to their interaction on social networks and the videos that the model publishes when she is with him, but they have not yet made the relationship official. This Thursday, April 28, the influencer appeared on the program “d’tomorrow”, where he came out in defense of Reyes.

As is known, Jerson Reyes was minimized by Pablo Donayre, Dorita’s ex-partner. As a result of these comments, the businessman was also criticized on social networks.

What did Dorita Orbegoso say?

During a conversation with the hosts of “D’ Mañana”, she highlighted the work qualities that Jerson Reyes has and mentioned what he currently does.

“Jerson is a boy who studies, has a company, has a job. They have talked a lot about him and they don’t really know anything. He has never been on television, but he is a boy who is studying Interior Design. He has a general services company, he is playing and he earns his money”, stressed Orbegoso.

At that moment, Karla Tarazona interrupted her and said the following: “Finally, whatever it is, it’s with you, not with others.” Given these words, the model immediately clarified: “I have not said that she is with me. Why do you say that she is with me? I do not speak of my private life. I can only say that I am happy, ”she said between laughs.

Dorita Orbegoso denounces Pablo Donayre

After the threats and insults from her ex-partner, Dorita went to the San Isidro police station to report the father of her son for psychological violence and request protection measures for her life.

The police document indicates that Orbegoso received threats and messages that denigrate her since November 2021. She also asked Pablo Donayre to carry out a psychological process so that she can visit her youngest 2-year-old son.

Doria Orbegoso and Jerson Reyes affectionate in social networks

The program “Amor y fuego” was in charge of transmitting these public displays of affection between the models via Instagram: “You are the best in everything you do. I am your faithful admirer ”, it is read in the first publication that they showed of the dancer.

She also reciprocated this compliment: “My number one, forever.” Similarly, they appreciate similar messages in other posts on the same social network. “The best”, wrote Dorita, to which he responds gratefully.