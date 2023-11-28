‘Mil oficios’, the famous Panamericana Televisión series broadcast between 2001 and 2004, continues to be one of the fictions most remembered by the public, since it marked a milestone in Peruvian television thanks to the story it presented, as well as the cast of actors he had. However, despite its resounding success, the series created by Efrain Aguilar was affected by the channel’s problems, which caused its sudden end. Many fans even claim that it never had a final chapter.

However, the debate ended when Mario LeonThe popular ‘Armandito’confirmed that ‘A thousand jobs’ It did have a final episode. Unfortunately, this chapter was very tragic, since it destroyed the entire San Efraín villa, where Renato Reyes lived, a role played by Adolfo Chuiman.

What was the final chapter of ‘A Thousand Trades’?

In an interview with the YouTube channel ‘Cinesmero’, by Hugo Lezama, Mario Leon indicated that the history of ‘A thousand jobs’ It ended with an earthquake, which left the remembered San Efraín villa completely destroyed. “In the last scene, to end the series, the fictional story of an earthquake is created, leaving the villa in ruins. That episode never came out,” revealed the remembered ‘Armandito’, a fun stylist who worked with Norma, Mónica Torres’ character.

However, León also pointed out that the remains of said tragedy are not known, since they were placed as text, in true ‘Star Wars’ style, as Lezama joked. “The series had no real end. It ends with the marriage of the characters Mónica (Torres) and Christian (Thorsen), then there was a very small thing and hence the destroyed farmhouse. “It was terrible,” he said.

Why did ‘A Thousand Trades’ end?

The series created by Efrain Aguilar enjoyed great success during its first two seasons, which were based on Renato’s adventures in getting a job and being able to support his family, as well as the experiences of all its characters in the aforementioned villa, which was located in the district of Magdalena.

But the beginning of the end came in the third season, since several of the main characters resigned and left for other channels. This caused those in charge to make the decision to cover these absences with new entries, who could not enjoy the public’s liking, which caused their numbers to drop in the rating.

The knock-out blow for the series was caused by the serious problems in which he was involved Panamericana Televisionwhich caused the departure of the popular ‘Betito’, as well as more actors, who later complained about the lack of payments.

Finally, ‘A thousand jobs’ was left in the hands of Adolfo Chuimanwhich did what it could and tried to give a worthy ending to the series, but the poor rating it already had caused its inevitable death and its, until today, unfinished story.

