Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – The “A Thousand Titles and Address” initiative recently organized an acquaintance session at the “House of Wisdom”, which brought together about 22 participants, including publishers, writers, illustrators, and stakeholders in the creative content industry, to discuss prospects and efforts to develop the production of creative publications.

During the session, the participants reviewed a group of their works, and discussed axes related to the book industry and the impact of the relationship between the author, painter and publisher in providing books of high content and quality. The session also shed light on the reality of local and Arab publishing, especially in light of the spread of the Coronavirus and its consequences, and ways to encourage investment in Literary industries.

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of the “A Thousand Titles and Addresses” initiative, said: “These meetings open the way for writers and illustrators to engage in dialogue with the aim of improving their experiences and knowledge. They also allow access to new visions that serve and enrich the creative content industry, whether in terms of book, drawing, or even Standards and laws for publishing issues ».

She indicated that the initiative is keen to develop their capabilities and expertise, and provides them with what is necessary to provide creative materials of quality and content, noting that the initiative seeks to enrich local and Arab libraries with new and qualitative publications.

Participants in the session

Emirati writer Fatima Al-Alili emphasized that organizing such sessions contributes to providing the writer with expertise and skills related to publishing and copyright issues, explaining that mobilizing writers, illustrators and publishers, and allowing them to discuss and brainstorm ideas, serves the present and future of the book industry.

She said, “We discussed in the session the issues of the creative industry that are based on the partnership of all parties to reach the production of books that serve to advance the thinking and awareness of society.”

Afra Mahmoud, partner and founder of the Ghaf Library and Publications, said: “This rich session contributed to bridging the distance between us and writers and illustrators, and informed us about their experiences and experiences, and this is important for us as a new publishing house we seek to reach a promising level of cooperation and partnership with everyone to publish Qualitative literature in the future », pointing out that organizing such sessions will benefit the publisher, writer and painter, and allow the exchange of experiences and knowledge that promote the book industry.

During an acquaintance session organized by the “A Thousand Titles and Addresses” initiative, Emirati painter Issa Al-Nuaimi said: “During my participation in the session, I got to know the local publishing houses concerned with the issuance and publication of picture books aimed at children, as I listened to the nature of their work and the procedures they follow.”

He continued: “I am a painter of children’s books, and this is a difficult profession. You leave in the child’s hands a reason to set his imagination towards spacious worlds, so you have to take into account accuracy, and be objective, and with a sound proposal that raises this imagination and strengthens it with cognitive options, so the issue is not easy, but rather It requires great effort and belief that the work that the painter does, in addition to being an art, is a responsibility towards an entire generation that must be preserved.