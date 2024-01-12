Nearly a thousand of the most precious objects of the British singer Elton John will go on sale next February 21 at an auction at Christie's in New York, for an approximate value of 10 million dollars (more than nine million euros ), as reported on January 11 by the entity. The Mr. Elton John Collection: Goodbye, Peachtree Road It is made up of eight auctions in which you can bid on objects that the artist kept until now in his luxurious penthouse in Atlanta (USA), and which will include everything from haute couture clothing to the piano in his living room or furniture that decorated his house. .

Last fall, the superstar sold the apartment she shared with her husband in the capital of the North American state of Georgia, and the objects that will go up for sale are the product of her collector's side, as for three decades she has collected photographs, works of contemporary art, furniture and fashion items. “My apartment in Atlanta was like my cave, full of things I loved, memories from all over the world and things that inspired me every day,” the artist commented in an article published by Christie's about the auction.

The most expensive item in the auction is a 2017 painting by street artist Banksy, depicting a masked man holding a bouquet of flowers. It is expected to sell for almost 1.5 million dollars (1.37 million euros). Also noteworthy is the sale of the Yamaha piano with which the artist composed the themes for Broadway shows. Billy Elliot and Aidawhich will go on sale, it is estimated, for a price between 30,000 and 50,000 dollars (between 27,000 and 45,500 euros), according to calculations by the auction house.

In addition, you can purchase some of her eccentric garments, such as an outfit made with ivory and gold designed by Annie Reavey for an estimated value between 8,000 and 12,000 dollars (7,200-11,000 euros), silver leather platform boots worth estimated between 5,000 and 10,000 dollars (4,500-9,100 euros) or two dresses with the aesthetics of the French king Louis XIV designed by Sandy Powell for the artist's 47th birthday for a price between 10,000 and 15,000 dollars (9,100-13,600 euros).

Versace designs are also the main protagonists of this auction, and a batch of seven shirts from the brand will go on the market valued at a price between 4,000 and 6,000 dollars (between 3,600 and 5,500 euros), a necklace with a crucifix made of diamonds between 7,000 and 10,000 dollars (6,300 and 9,100 euros) and even a pair of chairs, also in the Louis XIV style between 500 and 800 dollars (450 and 720 euros), among other items.

A pair of Elton John's silver leather boots that were auctioned at Sotheby's, London, on September 6, 1988, virtually identical to those now up for auction at Christie's in New York. Georges De Keerle (Getty Images)

This is the first auction of Elton John's belongings in 21 years. In 2003, Sotheby's auctioned in London a series of products from its house in the city (with which it raised 2 million euros) and, in 1988, it sold some pieces of art and other rarities that it owned, such as a painting by René Magritte's price was 64,000 pounds (more than 13 million pesetas at the time) or a couple of silver baskets that he used as plates.