The eyes of space agencies and companies are, once again, on the Moon, and it is that despite the fact that the lunar mission of the Japanese company ispacethere are still hopes of being able to achieve great advances not only to return to step on the natural satellite of the Earth, but to inhabit it.

Although the unmanned module of the Mission 1 of the Hakuto-R program It should have landed on the Moon at 16:40 GMT on Tuesday, April 25, just 25 minutes after the expected time of the hallucination, the company was unable to establish contact with the probe.

“It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander has made a hard landing on the surface of the Moon,” the corporate detailed.

And it is that despite the fact that on the western side the space agency that has the most attention is the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as well as companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, on the western side, both governments and private companies also work hard to set foot on and establish human colonies on the Moon.

“Although we did not expect to complete the moon landing this time, we believe that we have fully fulfilled the meaning of this mission, having acquired a large volume of data and experience,” he said. Takeshi Hakamadafounder and CEO of the Japanese company.

Thus, the manager emphasized that what was truly important after this first failed attempt was the experience that was acquired, in order to be able to use it in future lunar missions.

Under this framework, the Japanese company maintains that it is possible that the satellite may have a colony of a thousand people around 2040, a figure to which 10,000 visitors per year will be added.

This coincides with the calculations made by the scientists of the European Special Agencywho have pointed out that it is possible to colonize the Moon in the next two decades.

“By 2040 we can consider having about 100 people living on the surface of the Moon. And this would allow any of us to be part of that colony and perhaps even stay there,” said Bernard Foing, a scientist at the European agency in the documentary “Target the Moon: the dream of a lunar nation”.

Likewise, the dependency of the old continent considers that there will be people on the lunar surface between 2024 and 2026, who, at first, will only stay there for around two weeks, but by 2030 the time of stay could be extended by 6 months and up to a year.