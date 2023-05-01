Are you all ready to witness the next adventure of Miles Morales? Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming on June 2nd and our arachnid friends can’t wait to come to light.

In the latest trailer for the film, published onofficial Twitter account of Across the Spider-Verse, we can get an idea of ​​how many Alternate Spider-Man we will meet inside the film.

We have Miles, Gwen, Spider kids, parents, rock stars, seniors…psychologists! Such a large number of superheroes Thatas evidenced by the trailer, it is truly immeasurable.

This new chapter of the adventures of Miles and Gwen will then full of variety and creativity. Spider-Man (and Woman) from all universes will come together and unique interactions will arise between them.

For example, the “remake” of the famous has already made the rounds on the net meme of the three Spider-Man appeared in one of the latest trailers: a film that definitely aims to a young and dynamic audiencealso taking advantage of memes.

We remind you that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in cinemas worldwide on June 2, 2023. In the meantime, we invite you to read our review of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, proof that Sony is moving in the right direction with the spider-man franchise.