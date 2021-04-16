In an act from the headquarters of the Campo de Mayo Gendarmerie, President Alberto Fernández announced the dispatch of 1,000 gendarmes to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), which will be added to the 4,000 already stationed in that area to combat insecurity and control compliance with the new restrictions.

In parallel, National Security officials They seek to coordinate joint control operations with the Buenos Aires government in the City.

“We have to help provide security to each neighbor of Greater Buenos Aires in a pandemic and always, but in a pandemic much more because it is a stage in which we all suffer,” said Fernández and added: “Those 5 thousand troops will stay as long as necessary until we put in order the disorder that the crime generates “.

Along these lines, he stated that for 15 days, compliance with the measures must be “strict” in order to “stop the rate of contagion.”

“We have to take the bull by the antlers because the pandemic has a virus that does not negotiate and if it catches us asleep, it kills us “, he stated and in relation to the questions received, he sentenced:” I am not going to negotiate with the virus or with anyone and I am going to take all the necessary measures even if they are unpleasant for some.

The ceremony held in the San Miguel party was attended by the Minister of National Security, Sabina Frederic, and the mayors Juan Zabaleta (Hurlingham), Mayra Mendoza (Quilmes), Fernando Espinoza (La Matanza), Gustavo Menéndez (Merlo), among others.

“The joint work between Nation, Province and Municipalities, will strengthen us in the fight against the pandemic and insecurity“Zabaleta declared.

The Buenos Aires security minister, Sergio Berni, He was not part of the game after his fight against Minister Sabina Frederic and according to government spokesmen, the governor Axel Kicillof had warned that he could not participate.

The meeting was held after the President met in the Quinta de Olivos with the head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Although the tension between them did not subside, later officials from the National Security area and the City had a dialogue to seek coordinate joint controls.

The Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy of the Nation, Eduardo Villalba, and the Secretary of Articulation Gabriel Fuks, maintained contacts with the Buenos Aires Secretary of Justice and Security Marcel D’Alessandro to plan how the operations will be.

The idea is that the National Forces collaborate with the City Police in a second yellow cordon of checkpoints, which will take place at four strategic points.

After the announcement of the new restrictions, Frederic had already advanced that the federal security forces would be deployed in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

“We estimate a total of 8,500 troops distributed in various tasks, patrols, controls in public transport, on the train,” he had assured.

He even explained that the Armed Forces are going to take care of carrying out health care through tests, taking the temperature in the parks of the City and the Province.

“The President is the one who has the leadership, he cannot order the Police of the City or the Province to take care of enforcing the decree, for that reason he defined that the responsibility to enforce this new norm lies with the federal forces” , justified the minister.