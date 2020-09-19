If the Israelis were sincere in their wishes for the Jewish New Year, apart from wanting good health, of course I am sure that many – including quite a few Netanyahu supporters – would settle for a stable, calm and secure life, without corruption and firmly sustained in legality and public order. Many would probably also want a prime minister who was not some “magician” but a leader dedicated to affairs of state and doing everything possible to heal the wounds that tear him.

