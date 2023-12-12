For heaven's sake, we know well that the passion for motors is something that, when you grasp it, you would be willing to take out a mortgage just to bring your dream car to your garage. However, in the case of the Mercedes proposal, which reads verbatim “An unprecedented opportunity from Mercedes-Benz Classic: Gullwing works drives at the 1000 Miglia 2024”, perhaps it would be wiser to accept the advice of friends and relatives and be handcuffed to the radiator like Ulysses with the sirens. So long as the opportunity (for whom?) that the Stuttgart company is talking about consists of shelling out 150,000 euros plus VAT, therefore 183,000 euros, to participate in the next Mille Miglia at the wheel of one of the three Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupés from the parent company's collection.

“Anyone interested – says the Mercedes note – can apply until 31 January 2024 for one of the three steering wheels available at: www.mercedes-benz.com/MBClassicExperience1000Miglia. If demand exceeds availability, the decision will be made by drawing lots.”

It is completely clear that the Star's proposal is not aimed at ordinary mortals struggling with bills and rent to pay, and we can only wish all the luck in the world for this unusual initiative. But can you leave us at least a timid observation? How is it possible that in the human world there can be people willing to spend 180,000 euros to travel 1600 kilometers (which is already a punishment) with a wonderful car that they will then have to return? But at this point wouldn't the ill-advised (but lovable) purchase of a supercar be better, and end of story?

The Mercedes note concludes by saying that “there could not be a more intense way to experience the charm of the Mille Miglia from Brescia to Rome and back”. Apart from the concept of intensity, which each of us freely decides to which vice to apply, what worries us is the epilogue; that “return” that usually ends in the living room of the house, where those same friends and above all those same relatives are waiting for us.