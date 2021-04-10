A thousand Google workers have signed an open letter to ask parent company Alphabet for more protection for those who report sexual harassment in the workplace.

The text notes that the technology giant “does not provide a safe environment for those who suffer harassment in the workplace,” the letter explains. “Even when HR confirms the harassment, no action is taken to secure the complainant.” Thus, the letter demands that anyone who has harassed a co-worker must be excluded from leadership roles and must change teams to distance himself from the victims. “

The letter recalls two cases specifically: that of Andy Rubin, creator of the software for Android mobiles, who, according to the employees, received a compensation of 90 million dollars “after a woman accused him of coercing her into performing oral sex.” ; and Amit Singhal, a former search executive, who “received $ 35 million when he was forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation.”

“We are deeply aware of the importance of this issue,” a company spokesperson told the AFP agency. “We work to support and protect people who report concerns, we thoroughly investigate all complaints and take strong action against substantiated allegations.”

The letter is published a day after The New York Times, published an article by former Google engineer Emi Nietfeld, explaining that her stalker, a co-worker, sat at a desk next to her in the office, even after she filed the complaint with the Human Resources department.

Google has faced criticism in recent years for its internal response to sexual harassment, especially if the defendants were executives. In late 2018, some 20,000 Google employees and contractors joined a coordinated global strike in late 2018 to protest how the US tech giant has handled this problem.

“We have made significant improvements to our overall process, including the way we handle and investigate employee concerns and the introduction of new care programs for employees who report concerns,” said the Google spokesperson. “Reporting misconduct takes courage and we will continue our work to improve our processes and support the people who do so,” he added.

