Juan Manuel de Prada’s narrative work is presented to the reader as An exquisite bouquet of color flowers and the aroma of the imperishable. Born in Baracaldo in 1970 and Zamorano of adoption, it belongs to the lineage of those nineteenth -century narrators who, … Like Balzac, Dickens and Dostoevski, they draw some characters that transmit life as if they were real and move, act and breathe as if we were seeing them through a hidden camera, naked and diaphanous in their truth, which is the truth of who brought them to the world.

From Prada He has given us a masterpiece without palliative, which does not mean much, since the concept of masterpiece can be applied to all the literary production of our author, One of the most great Spanish prostists of the last hundred years. But there are works more teachers than others, and ‘A thousand eyes hides the night’, whose second and last installment goes on sale now, in the month of March 2025, with the title of ‘Tinieblas jail’, it is in all likelihood, together with ‘The Masks of the Hero’ (1996), the ‘Opus Magnum’ by Juan Manuel de Prada.

Author

Juan Manuel de Prada

Editorial

Espasa

Year

2025

Pages

848

Price

24.90 euros

Innumerable were the ‘loci memorabiles’ that populated the pages of ‘The city without light’, the first installment of a saga that took place in Paris and had as protagonists with the Spaniards who, From different ideological trenches, they lived in the Ville Lumière during the first two years of German occupation (1940-1941).

And there they continued to live throughout the three years in which the second installment (1942-1944) develops, until the landing in Normandy and the advance of the allied armies forced the German army to retreat without remedy. I will reveal below What are the passages most worthy of being remembered In ‘Tinieblas jail’ for their page or their ability to raise emotion, always according to my personal taste.

The first thing I must highlight is the figure of Fernando Navales, whom we already knew from ‘The Masks of the Hero’, a character that stands, thanks to the expertise of its creator, in an absolute protagonist of what happens in the novel. How we could forget His wonderful dialogue with the girl Mariuca (pages 428-429), which evokes the encounter between Dr. Frankenstein’s monster and the girl in James Whale’s film (1931). Or the impeccable and aguerrida performance, worthy of an arthuric hero, of Navales in Chartres to punish the Bigam husband of Ana María Martínez Sagi (pages 452-457).

The first thing I must highlight is the figure of Fernando Navales, a character that stands in an absolute protagonist of what happens in the novel

Or the humor that distils the narrative when José Luis de Arrese arrives in Paris, Once the most cedaded Súñer was fallen out of favor (Chapter II of the year 1943). Or the endearing “White Love” that melts in the same crucible the souls-and, in the end, the bodies-of Fernando and Ana de Pombo, who, as Gretchen in the ‘Faust’ Goetheano, ends, in my opinion, saving for the good naval amoral and becoming the Adalid of the ‘Ewig-Weibliche’ (pages 516-517). An eternal female to which we could also assign María Casares, Vitoliña, who is able to bathe in a pond full of voracious crocodiles without losing a iota of moral integrity.

The figure of Dr. Marañón It is drawn in this second installment with more positive strokes than in the first. And there is one of its magnificent essays, the labeled ‘Tiberius: history of a resentment’ (1939), which is cited several times by Prada to reinforce an opinion or collect information about this or that character. Among these shines with a macious light and ajada a decadent painter that I really liked years ago: Federico Beltrán Massés, Franz von Stuck Spanish. Would Naval portray or not have dreamed of the girl Mariuca brushing pornography?

In the more than a thousand six hundred pages of ‘The right to dream’, Biography of Ana María Martínez Sagi With Juan Manuel de Prada, ‘Cum Laude’ at the Complutense University, symptoms of perfection were already perceived that now, with the publication of the two deliveries of ‘A thousand eyes hides the night’, they confirm and corroborate. It is not surprising in the case of an author who has brought Castilian prose to a place hardly survey.