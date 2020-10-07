More than 1,000 people have been evacuated this Wednesday in the Ryazan region (southeastern Russia) after the fire followed by explosions from a munitions depot, reported the authorities. The fire started at noon from an uncontrolled fire in a nearby field, Evgueni Zinichev, Russian minister for emergency situations, said in a statement sent to AFP. “That caused the explosions,” said the minister, adding that they have sent a train equipped for fire fighting and 100 firefighters.

Russian media have published videos of witnesses showing columns of black smoke coming out of the fire and continuous explosions. «According to the first information, more than 1600 people have been evacuated from 14 villages«, Said the Russian Minister for Emergency Situations, who traveled to the area.

Troops from the Western Military District have been evacuated after unsuccessfully trying to put out the flames. The military district has also confirmed in the note sent to AFP that “civilian personnel and workers have been evacuated without injury.”

According to the Ryazan regional administration, a total of 146 children were evacuated from the nearby town of Zheltukhino. This type of accident is very frequent in Russia due to the large number of old ammunition that still remain in deposits.