Federal Customs Service: 1,105 drones seized in the Omsk region were transferred to the Northern Military District

Customs officers transferred 1,105 drones seized in the Omsk region to the needs of a special military operation (SVO). Lenta.ru was informed about this by the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia.

A shipment of drones without accompanying documents was detained by FSB officers in May after checking a truck that was in transit through Russia, they specified. TASS in the Omsk department of the FSB. The security forces believed that the drones that were being transported to a state neighboring Russia were intended to be used against the Russian military.

The Omsk court confiscated them. The FSB showed the seized cargo on video.

The footage shows boxes with new drones.