The toll of tourists who died of cold after being trapped by snow in the Murree area, about sixty kilometers from Islamabad in northwestern Pakistan, has risen to at least 21 deaths. About a thousand cars blocked due to heavy snow, as explained by the Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, saying that “it has been 20 years since there have been many tourists in Murree”. Rashid then said he was shocked by the “tragic deaths” and on Twitter explained that he had ordered the opening of “an investigation and put in place strict rules to prevent similar tragedies from happening again”.

In recent days, just to see the rare and heavy snowfall, about 100,000 cars have arrived in the hilltop town of Murree. According to the police this caused a huge traffic jam.

Murree police sources told Xinhua news agency that some vehicles were completely buried in snow, saying the death toll could rise. In the meantime, the authorities have closed the road to Murree, except for the vehicles that bring relief to the stranded people. Border guards and rangers on the field.