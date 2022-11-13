Riva Ligure – A thousand people, mostly young people, attended the funeral of Leonardo “Leo” Franza, the 20 year old who died on the night of 7 November due to the burns reported in the explosion on October 31, in an apartment in Molini di Triora. In that house she was supposed to spend Halloween night with five other friends, four of whom were hospitalized in the prognosis reserved for the severe burns center of Villa Scassi, in Genoa.

The funeral, which was celebrated in the church of San Maurizio Martire, in Riva Ligurewere preceded by a ceremony in the square in front of the church invaded by banners with phrases for the boy and yellow and blue balloons. The friends left on the white coffin a thought or an object in memory of the young man’s passion: the motorcycle. Some parents of the other five injured children were also present with Leonardo’s family members.

Leonardo Franza’s bike outside the church

His motorcycle was exhibited on a pedestal, positioned just before the entrance to the church: a Honda Cfr 450. Present the mayors Giorgio Giuffra (Riva Ligure), Marcello Pallini (Santo Stefano al mare), Massimo Di Fazio (Triora) and Manuela Sasso (Molini di Triora). Several priests present at the religious function, among them the bishop Antonio Suetta.

“A part of you will always remain with me”, “You are the little star I carry in the moments when I have no light”, “A tear will blow in the wind that will return to you to say, bye bye …”, “If you see a cloud in the shape of a motorcycle, don’t worry: it’s Leo running in the sky, 23 forever “, 23 is the number of his motorcycle: these are some of the slogans shown during the ceremony. And then to the roar of the engines of some of the many motorcycles brought by the young people to the square, some of Leo’s friends took the coffin on their shoulders and accompanied him to church.

Leonardo, who had worked as a cook during the past summer season, for a kiosk restaurant on the beach, in Bussana di Sanremo, loved football, motorcycles and even horseback riding. Everyone remembers him as a sporty and sunny boy.