Opinion polls show Kilicdaroglu outperforming Erdogan. In a move seen as boosting Kilicdaroglu’s chances in the elections, another of the four candidates in the presidential race withdrew on Thursday, saying he had been subjected to smear campaigns.

At a rally attended by hundreds of thousands, Erdogan asked those present to watch a “very important” video clip on one of the screens, in which Kilicdaroglu appeared smiling as he appealed to voters, saying, “Come on, go together to the ballot box.”

Then the clip shows clips of the prominent leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, Murat Karelian, apparently saying “Come on” and a group of armed men were standing next to him applauding, and in the background the sound of a song for Kilicdaroglu’s campaign. Then Kilicdaroglu’s picture appears in the clip again.

Erdogan asked in strong language while showing the clip, “Will the patriotic citizens of this country vote for them?”

According to Reuters, the clip in which Kilicdaroglu spoke was taken from one of his campaign clips, while the PKK footage came from a video clip posted on the Internet ten months ago, in which a group of militants appeared cheering their imprisoned leader.

Erdogan commented on this clip in a meeting he held with a group of students, and it was broadcast by Turkish channels on Thursday evening.

Erdogan said in this meeting, “Kilijdaroglu is supported by the leader of the terrorist group. He says (come on) and the other says (come on).”

In response to a question about this clip and Erdogan’s use of it in his election campaign, officials in the Turkish presidency refused to comment.

“What deeply saddens me is that this is the language used by the president himself,” Kilicdaroglu said in an interview with Reuters on Friday, describing the passage as a lie.

And he posted a tweet on Twitter, saying, “I say to the youth, someone is shamelessly directing you towards black propaganda with fake content.”

Kilicdaroglu also expressed his concerns on Thursday night when he accused Russia of being responsible for posting fake material on social media before the vote, and he told Reuters on Friday that he had real evidence of that.

The Kremlin said that what was raised about Russia’s interference in the elections were just lies fabricated by fraudsters.