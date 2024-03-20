Kabul (agencies)

The school season began in Afghanistan yesterday, with girls banned for the third year in a row from attending secondary schools by the ruling Taliban authorities.

The Ministry of Education announced yesterday that the school season in primary and secondary institutions began yesterday, Wednesday, which coincides with the first day of the Afghan year.

In March 2022, the Taliban banned Afghan women from pursuing studies in secondary schools.

Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are prohibited from studying beyond primary school.

Alternatives have appeared via the Internet, but they are limited to girls who have Internet service, and this does not prevent them from falling behind in academic achievement compared to boys.

The Ministry of Education said yesterday that “the school year will begin in all states after the bell rings in a ceremony held at the Amani School in the capital, Kabul.”

The school year in Afghanistan is officially launched from this large school located in Kabul.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on the Afghan authorities to “put an end to this unjustified and harmful ban.” The mission said in a post on the “X” platform: “Education for all is essential for peace and prosperity.”