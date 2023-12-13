Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The attacks and violations committed by the Houthi group over the past nine years have created severe living crises for millions of Yemenis, most notably food insecurity, as the group insists on placing many restrictions on the movement of food goods. According to the United Nations World Food Programme, a third of the population They face the risk of starvation.

22 international humanitarian organizations working in Yemen warned of social unrest due to the suspension of the distribution of UN aid, a decision that came due to Houthi intransigence, affecting millions of Yemenis who suffer from food insecurity in areas under Houthi control.

The Yemeni political analyst, Aida Bin Laasm, explained that the Houthi group is deliberately contributing to the exacerbation of the food insecurity crisis, due to its intransigence and refusal to cooperate with international and international bodies except according to their impossible conditions, and the implementation of the policy of collective punishment against millions of Yemenis, and the dismemberment of the provinces.

International reports issued by the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs warned of the danger of the continued obstacles and restrictions imposed by the Houthi group on the access of humanitarian aid, and withholding it from about 5.4 million Yemenis due to the restrictions that constitute the most important challenge to humanitarian work in Yemen.

The Yemeni political analyst stated, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that hundreds of families are experiencing severe crises and suffering, while being unable to provide bread, with the Houthi group deliberately restricting the Yemenis in the areas under their control.

A few days ago, the World Food Program announced the suspension of food aid in those areas after unsuccessful negotiations with the Houthis. With the aim of reaching an agreement on reducing food aid to 3 million people, negotiations that lasted nearly a year, as the lack of funding for the humanitarian response plan led to a reconsideration of the distribution of aid, and a focus on the most vulnerable groups.

For his part, the Yemeni political analyst, Mahmoud Al-Taher, explained that the Houthi group does not hesitate to resort to any trick or means that serves its own interests, even if it is at the expense of the lives of millions of Yemenis who are trapped between the dilemmas of hunger and poverty, which makes them unable to meet the simplest needs. The living needs of their families and children. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed last May that nearly 6 million Yemeni children are only one step away from famine.

Al-Tahir said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Houthi group is deliberately starving and impoverishing the Yemeni people, and withholding basic food supplies, which has made the specter of food insecurity haunt a third of Yemenis, which embodies one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. Unfortunately, the crisis is likely to worsen during The coming period in light of the Houthi insistence on escalation and assassinating opportunities for peace.

The World Food Program expects Yemen to witness a critical rise in the level of food insecurity, especially after the level of insufficient food consumption among families rose by an average of two percentage points last August, to reach 51.5%, and a month before that it had reached about 49.5%.