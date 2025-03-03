A third of children and adolescents will be overweight (385 million) or obesity (360 million) in the next 25 years if urgent political measures and reforms are not taken.

The investigation, directed by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and published in ‘The Lancet‘, warns that 356 million children between 5 and 14 years old and 390 million between 15 and 24 years old, and one in six will face obesity.

The world rate of obesity in people between 5 and 24 years tripled between 1990 and 2021, increasing 244% to 174 million, indicating that current strategies to curb the increase in obesity have failed. In 2021, 493 million children and adolescents had overweight or obesity.

«Children and adolescents are still a vulnerable population in the context of the obesity epidemic», Says Jessica Kerr. Prevention is fundamental, since obesity rarely disappears after adolescence.









It is not just about the cost of obesity, it is estimated that it will be billions for health systems, but that obesity is the entrance door of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart problems, respiratory, fertility and mental health complications.

This, according to the document, is the scenario that will affect our adolescents, now and in the future, and could even affect the risk of obesity and the quality of life of our grandchildren in the coming decades.

However, this trajectory can be avoided if measures are taken before 2030 ».

The analysis, published on the occasion of the World Obesity Dayused the global loading study of diseases, injuries and risk factors of 2021 led by the Institute of Metrics and Health Evaluation to estimate the last levels and forecasts of overweight and obesity in 204 countries and territories.

The United Arab Emirates, the Cook, Nauru and Tonga Islands will have the highest prevalence, while China, Egypt, India and the United States will have the largest number of children and adolescents with obesity in 2050.

In Australia, children and adolescents have experienced one of the fastest transitions towards obesity in the world. Girls are more likely to be obese than to be overweight. In general, it is expected that by 2050, among children aged 5 to 24, 2.2 million will be obese and 1.6 million will be overweight.

Main objective

Worldwide, there will be more children aged 5 to 14 with obesity than overweight in 2050.

Kerr points out that adolescents between 15 and 24 years of age entering their reproductive years are a priority population. “They are a main objective if we want to avoid the intergenerational transmission of obesity, chronic diseases and the enormous financial and social costs that this leads to future generations,” he says.

The report appeals to the responsibility of governments.

The researcher Susan Sawyer points out that governments need to invest in strategies that reduce the factors that promote obesity. «We can no longer blame people for their decisions. We demand that governments take a step forward addressing regulatory interventions, such as the imposition of taxes on sugary drinks, the prohibition of junk food aimed at children and young people and the financing of healthy foods in primary and secondary schools. We must also consider the broader policies benefits, such as the review of urban planning to promote active lifestyles ».