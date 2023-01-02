A third of the world economy will be in recession by 2023, according to the IMF

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, warns that “a third of the world economy” will be in recession this year, including “half of the European Union”.

(Also: United States: the professions with the most opportunities in times of crisis)

In an interview on the American television network CBS collected by EFE, Georgieva assures that “for the majority of the world (2023) it will be a tough year, tougher than the one we left behind”, since the three big economies – the United States, the European Union and China – “are slowing down simultaneously”.

(You can read: Where is the world headed in 2023? Analysis by Theodore Kahn)

In fact, it predicts that half of the countries of the European Union, whose economy is “severely impacted” by the war in Ukraine, will enter a recession in 2023.

Instead, he sees the US economy as more “resilient” and hopes that the strength of its labor market will help him “avoid recession” and even “sustain the world in a very difficult year.”

(Keep reading: The challenging year that awaits Latin America: projections for 2023)

With regard to China, the effects of its zero covid policy will lead its economic growth to be “equal to or below” the world, which will have a negative impact on its economy, that of the region and the world.

EFE