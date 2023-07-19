A third of the monthly rainfall fell in Moscow in a day, the rains will last until 18:00 on Wednesday, July 19. This was announced by the leading specialist of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets.

According to him, 24 mm of rain fell in the capital.

“Major rains today [будут] in the morning, especially in the morning. Gradually, they will weaken and echo like this until 18:00, then they will stop completely, ”he said. TASS.

Speaking about the weather on Wednesday, Tishkovets said that it would be cloudy with clearings, wind gusts up to 13-18 m/s. The thermometer will rise to +18…+20 degrees during the day.

Up to +12 is expected at night, the Hydrometeorological Center reported.

Against the backdrop of bad weather, the metropolitan deptrans urged residents to choose urban transport instead of a personal car – traffic jams up to 7 points are expected in the evening. As of 08:50, the situation on the roads is estimated at 5 points.

Drivers are asked to be careful not to be distracted while driving and not to park cars near trees and shaky structures there. Highway Patrol crews are on duty on the roads to assist motorists in emergency situations.

As reported “RIA News” in emergency services, due to bad weather in Moscow, 57 trees were felled, 55 cars were damaged.

Downpours with thunderstorms hit Moscow the day before.