A national report, the Survey of Essential Characteristics of the Population and Housing, has highlighted the existence of habitability problems in real estate in the Region of Murcia at rates higher than those of the whole of Spain. The noise caused by neighbors or coming from abroad stands out, since it was suffered in 32.1% of the houses, compared to 22.1% in Spain as a whole.

In addition, according to the aforementioned study, prepared with data from the year 2020 -that of the confinement due to the covid-, 17.9% of Murcian households suffered pollution and other environmental problems, almost six points more than in Spain overall (12 %). 21.6% suffered crime or vandalism, for 14.1% of the country; and 13.5% experienced a shortage of natural light, compared to 10.8% nationally. Considering all these factors, only 48.4% of the homes in the Region had no problems, when the state rate is 60.7%.

Already with data from 2022, according to the INE study, 77.8% of households in the Region have an owner, which represents three tenths less than the previous year but close to two points more than at the national level (75.9% ). It is also the thirteenth highest rate by autonomous community. In any case, the figure has remained stable for the last ten years.

Likewise, 12.5% ​​of Murcian homes are rented at market price, a lower percentage than the national 15.1%; 1.3% were renting for a lower amount (compared to 3% nationally); and 8.4% were under a transfer regime (6.1% at the national level).

75.2% of Spanish households resided in a home they owned in 2021, 3.7 points less than a decade earlier. And 38.1% of homeowners had their homes fully paid for, a similar figure to that of 2011.

Population and nationality



The size of the municipality also determines the housing tenure regime, which remains the same trend after a decade. In the most populated localities there is a higher percentage of households that reside in rent and less in a home that is owned.

Another variable that influences is nationality. Renting is the most repeated option among households made up only of foreigners, with 56.4%, compared to 10.5% of those of Spaniards. In the mixed, the rate was 43.3%.