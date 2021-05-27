In Russia, a third of tenants are planning to reduce their office real estate costs by more than 10%. Over the next three years, 77% of international companies want to reduce or keep the same amount of used office space per person. This is stated in the report (Y) OUR SPACE of the international consulting company Knight Frank, which was received by Izvestia on Thursday, May 27.

The company’s analysts conducted a study of office space in the post-pandemic period around the world, polling 400 international companies.

It is noted that 65% of respondents have adjusted their plans, deciding to start saving by restructuring office space. Another 34% of respondents are not going to change their chosen strategy, and 2% will increase their expenses on office real estate.

Depending on their needs, tenants reduce the area of ​​occupied space, choose offices in cheaper locations, and introduce a mixed work format. It is emphasized that these changes are the long-term plans of companies and are partly motivated by the response to the coronavirus crisis. Thus, 54% of companies confirmed that their cost-cutting targets increased due to the events of 2020.

Analysts point out that office space is adapting for sharing and 55% of respondents are going to optimize it by allocating more space for teamwork.

At the same time, 48% of tenants believe that the coronavirus pandemic will affect their strategy only in the medium term, 27% are inclined towards the long term. A quarter of those surveyed do not associate changes in their plans with the pandemic.

Earlier, on May 14, Knight Frank reported that 35% of large companies planned to reduce the area of ​​rented offices over the next three years after the pandemic and the massive transition to remote work. At the same time, 30% of companies, on the contrary, want to expand the area of ​​leased offices.

Last year, in Russia, employees were transferred to remote work due to the pandemic. In Moscow, the mandatory requirement to transfer 30% of employees to this work format was canceled at the end of January 2021. In April, Rostrud said that about a quarter of citizens want to keep the remote work format. At the beginning of this year, a survey was conducted on the Work in Russia portal on the topic of maintaining the possibility of remote work. 49% of respondents are ready to continue working in a hybrid format.