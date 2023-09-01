Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/31/2023 – 4:53 pm

Mercado Pago released, this Thursday, the 31st, a survey of more than 10,000 customers who own Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on the platform and found that 35% of them plan to grow more than 30% in 2023. on the second day of the Meli Experience 2023, which took place in São Paulo (SP).

With that in mind, the bank announced innovations focused on credit for these companies with the launch of a credit card for Legal Entities in September.

+ AI, games, female entrepreneurs: ten ideas we liked at Startup Summit 2023

“This card will allow the entrepreneur to concentrate on better management of purchases, since the limit will be related to the billing and sales volume with Mercado Pago in the POS, Pix and payment links”, said Daniel Davanço, Country Head of payments to Mercado Pago companies.

Entrepreneurs are confident in the economy and need credit

The survey was carried out mainly with merchants with revenues between R$5,000 and R$50,000, to identify needs, desires and perceptions of the economic scenario.

The survey showed that 57% of respondents have the business as their main source of livelihood; 35% expect to grow above 30% in 2023; 36% use social networks to sell and 1 in 4 need credit to leverage their business.

The survey also reveals that, in order to reach this growth target, these salespeople are interested in financial management and payment reconciliation systems to improve business efficiency. “Based on this information, we are working on a series of initiatives to improve our offer and support our customers”, says Davanço.

Another fact is that, as much as Pix has won over Brazilians, the main means of payment for SMEs is still the credit card, representing between 70% and 90% of sales made.

Ending interest-free installments would be harmful to trade

The high indebtedness of Brazilian families turned on the red light for the economic area of ​​the Federal Government and the banking and retail sectors. After the Central Bank lowered the Selic rate and the government launched the Descomplica debt payment program, revolving interest and the end of interest-free credit card installments are in the crosshairs and should undergo changes.

The VP of Mercado Pago, Túlio Oliveira, stated that interest-free installment payments are not the main villain of indebtedness and that its end would be very bad for Brazilian commerce.