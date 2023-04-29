“Avito. Rabota”: 33% of Russians were in favor of extending the May holidays at the expense of January

A third of the Russians polled were in favor of reducing the January holidays and extending the days off in May at their expense. This is stated in the study “Avito.Works”, the results of which are published by TASS.

The company found that 33 percent of survey participants are ready to abandon the long winter holidays in favor of the spring. At the same time, the largest part of those who approved such an initiative belong to the age group of 65 years and over – among them, the reduction of the January holidays was supported by 42 percent of respondents.

In total, the idea of ​​long May holidays was supported by 59 percent of the survey participants – some suggested establishing a long rest both in winter and in spring.

Among the reasons why Russians were willing to give up part of the January holidays were the short daylight hours, the need to work on holidays, and the inability to come up with an interesting way to spend time in winter and in the cold.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Russia called the condition under which it is ready to discuss the transfer of the New Year holidays to May.