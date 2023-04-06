More than a third of Russians are afraid of going to the doctor. Moreover, every tenth respondent is scared not by the medical manipulations themselves, but by the price of treatment. This follows from a survey of the insurance company Rosgosstrakh and Otkritie Bank on World Health Day, which is celebrated on April 7th.

According to the study, 20% of them are not afraid of all doctors, but only doctors of certain specializations. Thus, dentists cause the greatest fear among Russians (21%). Then come oncologists (20%), traumatologists close the top three (8%). Going to the surgeon and gynecologist causes fear in 6% of Russians.

At the same time, 14% said they were afraid of absolutely all doctors. 42% of those who are afraid of doctors admitted that because of fear they delayed appointments that required medical manipulations, and 28% waited for it to “pass by itself”. The reasons for fear are most often a possible diagnosis and its consequences (16%), as well as the cost of treatment (10%).

Of the medical procedures, Russians are most afraid of surgery (24%), dental procedures (19%), gynecological or urological manipulations (17%), general anesthesia (16%) and gastroscopy (11%).

“The survey showed that even if a person does not feel fear of doctors, then inconvenient appointment times, difficult appointments with highly specialized specialists and queues cause him stress,” said Olga Kuptsova, deputy director of the department of methodology and underwriting of personal insurance at Rosgosstrakh.

The survey also revealed that 14% google their symptoms ahead of time, and 12% prepare a list of questions they plan to ask their doctor. In addition, 64% of Russians are sure that a doctor should also perform the functions of a psychologist, for example, to calm or encourage a patient. Another 15% of respondents would be calmer if the doctor explained each step of the treatment.

Earlier, the survey revealed the main fear of Russians due to the development of artificial intelligence. In early April, SuperJob published the results of a study, according to which 17% of Russians experience such fear. The most frequently cited argument is the risk of job losses. It is felt by translators, tourism managers and waiters. Least of all this problem worries doctors, builders and teachers.