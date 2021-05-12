31 percent of Russians decided not to take a vacation this summer. It is reported by RIA News…

It is noted that this figure is less than last year’s values: in the pandemic 2020, there were 50 percent who decided to give up vacation.

The main reason for staying at work was the congestion of Russian resorts and high prices for vacations, which turned out to be 31 percent. Another 19 percent complained about the closed borders. Also, respondents noted a high dollar exchange rate, a difficult epidemiological situation and a lack of funds. Those who decided to take a break are going to spend their vacations in the country or nature (23 percent), travel around the country (21 percent), or stay at home (15 percent).

On May 4, the Russians named the countries they wanted to travel to. So, about 20 percent most of all want the discovery of Italy, about 10 percent hope to resume travel to a country such as Thailand, eight percent – to Spain, five percent – to France, three percent – to Vietnam, 2.5 percent – to Indonesia. two percent to Portugal, 1.8 percent each to Germany and Japan, 1.6 percent each to the Czech Republic and Finland, one percent each to India and China.

Earlier it was reported that Russian tourists are en masse interested in rest in Dagestan. As the press secretary of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Irina Tyurina said, over the past May holidays, the North Caucasus has become one of the key destinations for holidays within the country and has experienced a real tourism boom. According to the speaker, both independent travelers and organized groups were sent to the region. It is clarified that the most common form of recreation is three- and four-day trips, while tourists have almost ceased to worry about safety in the republic.