Moscow employers from October 5 to October 28 will be obliged to transfer 30 percent of employees to remote work due to the spread of the coronavirus. About this in his blog said the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

According to him, the changes will affect employees over 65 years old, as well as those suffering from chronic diseases. An exception will be made by employees whose presence is critical for the functioning of the organization, the message says.

In addition, the new rules do not apply to medical organizations, defense enterprises, Rosatom, Roskosmos and some other strategic industries.

Sobyanin also noted that in Moscow, following the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection, the statistics of hospitalizations increased sharply – more than 5 thousand per week. At the same time, the mayor expressed the hope that more difficult decisions would not have to be made in connection with the spread of the infection.

In Moscow, 2418 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 295,019. In Russia, during the entire time of the pandemic, more than a million people with a confirmed diagnosis were detected – 1,185,231. Over the past day, the number of infected has increased by 8,945.

