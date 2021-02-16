34.4% of Murcian economists consider that lCompanies will be in a worse situation in the first half of 2021 compared to the second half of last year. Meanwhile, half are betting that there will be stability, noting that they will be “the same” and only 15.6% foresee that it will “better”. This is reflected in the responses of the latest barometer of the College of Economists of the Region presented this Tuesday morning, with data from the questionnaire answered between the months of December and January.

Overall, 70.9% consider that the region’s economic situation “has gotten much worse” or “has gotten worse”, while for 28% “it has not changed”. Even so, among the conclusions drawn from the new consultation with members, as highlighted by the dean, Ramón Madrid, it is evident that, despite the persistence of the Covid-19 health crisis and its economic and social effects due to the crisis harshness, there is greater confidence in the recovery. In fact, it is hoped that it would have ‘hit the ground’ and, although slowly, the reactivation of the economy would be starting.

The technical manager of the barometer, José Carlos Sánchez de la Vega, together with the director of the School’s Studies Service, Patricio Rosas, were reeling off the data obtained among those surveyed to influence that a turning point is visible, although would reflect only a slow recovery, since fears of new outbreaks continue to condition growth expectations.

Along these lines, there is a reduction in the percentage of those who declare that they are in a worse situation, in such a way that there are no significant effects, either current or in the next semester, on the personal economic situation due to the resurgence of the third wave , most likely at the time the information was collected.

However, although the assessment of the current situation of the regional economy remains in zone of «suspense», improves slightly and continues above that of the national economy. In this regard, just over half of the members continue to consider that the impact on the Region will be less intense than that suffered by the Spanish economy as a whole.

Growth expectations by sectors are also recovering and, in the opinion of those surveyed, the added value of retail trade and tourism, leisure and hospitality would only fall again in 2021. Health and social services activities, the agri-food industry, together with logistics and transportation would be, in this order, the most dynamic in the current year.

The current economic-financial situation of companies continues to deteriorate, although it seems to slow down its decline in the latest barometers, while household consumption, despite showing a more favorable evolution, would remain weak in the first half of the year. Likewise, the confidence of the economist slightly improved the results of the second semester and in a generalized way, coinciding with the beginning of the vaccination of the population in December, although negative values ​​persist in all variables.

With respect to the European funds of the Next Generation EU program, the collegiate group shows serious doubts about the capacity that the transversal objectives set by the EU (digital, green and inclusive transformation) have to respond to the social, economic and health needs that has exposed the Covid-19 crisis. Likewise, doubts extend to the capacity that public administrations and the private sector currently have to carry out investment projects, both in volume and term.

Most economists insist that the areas related to business productivity, education, health and digitization should be a priority in the projects likely to be launched in the Region thanks to community funds. Finally, regarding the distribution criteria, they understand that a prior and competitive evaluation of the projects should be taken into account and, in no case should they be distributed following unilateral criteria set by the central government, without being agreed with all the administrations involved.