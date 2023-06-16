A third of Spanish companies have labor availability problems, according to data obtained by the Bank of Spain in its ‘Survey of companies on the evolution of their activity’ corresponding to the second quarter and published today. 34% of the companies, a percentage very similar to that of the previous quarter, cannot find workers to cover their labor needs. These difficulties are especially pronounced in agriculture, hospitality and construction, where almost 50% of companies are negatively affected.

This problem is also reflected in the number of unfilled vacancies in Spanish companies, which reached its highest level in the first quarter of this year. There are 149,645 vacancies, according to the Quarterly Labor Cost Survey, prepared by the National Statistics Institute (INE), 11.7% more than in the same period of 2022 and 9,128 unfilled positions more than at the end of last year. However, the INE survey leaves out one of the most affected sectors, agriculture, which usually covers its normally seasonal needs with immigrants. Of those 149,645 vacancies, the majority are concentrated in the service sector: 133,527, while in industry there are only, according to the INE, 9,917 vacancies and 6,200 in construction. This last figure is surprisingly low in a sector where half of the companies surveyed by the Bank of Spain declare that they cannot find a workforce. Currently there are 1,298,100 employed in the construction sector.

The Public Administration and Defense and Social Security are those with the highest number of unfilled vacancies: 51,375. The protests of the officials of the department headed by José Luis Escrivá are well known because they are not covering the retirement leave and of the citizens because of the deficient service that is offered. In Health and Social Services, another of the areas where working professionals are more saturated, there are 11,439 vacancies (including the public and private sector) and in Education there are 5,077 vacancies (also public and private). In Information and communications there are 11,178 vacancies in the first quarter, 10,727 in professional, scientific and technical activities, and 8,217 in hospitality, according to the INE.

Labor availability problems also affect investment. It is the second cause cited by the companies surveyed by the Bank of Spain with a negative impact on their investment decisions. The first cause that is holding back their investments is the high uncertainty about economic conditions, while financial conditions and access to external financing are having a more limited effect.

On the other hand, almost half of the companies (48.7%), both in industry and in services, expect their products to become more expensive in the next twelve months, which, although they are seven percentage points less than in the first quarter, This is a high enough level for inflation to remain a concern.