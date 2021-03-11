The Balearic Nightlife Sector has been closed for one whole year because of the coronavirus restrictions and a third of businesses have already gone bust, according to Sector Employers, Abone.

Only 493 of the 1,500 entertainment companies that existed in March last year are still in operation.

“The Sector’s capacity for resistance is at the limit, ”Says Abone.

An internal study found that 7 out of 10 of the remaining small and medium-sized entertainment companies in the Balearic Islands are “on the brink of bankruptcy.”

Nightlife Sector losses amount to more than 234 million euros and turnover has slumped by over 1,500 million euros in the last 12 months, which is a drop 84% year-on-year.

The Balearic Employers’ Association has made demands throughout the country for more aid and denounced the “passivity” of Central and Regional Governments, calling the 1,500-3,000 euros of aid for each establishment in the Balearic Islands “insufficient.”

On the first anniversary of the nightlife closures, a new protest action has been launched under the slogan ‘One year closed, rescue now!’ to demand urgent financial compensation and denounce the scarcity of aid that’s desperately needed.

Abone has warned that there will be more closures in the Nightlife Sector in the coming months.