WP: 36% of Americans considered Biden's election as president in 2020 illegitimate

More than a third of Americans (36 percent) believe that Joe Biden's election as US president in 2020 was not legitimate. About it testify results of a survey by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland.

Another 62 percent of respondents answered the corresponding question in the affirmative. At the same time, WP notes that among Fox News viewers, only three out of 10 people held this opinion. It is clarified that the largest decrease in the number of those who consider the results of the 2020 presidential election to be legitimate occurred among Republicans – from 39 percent to 31 percent. Among Democrats, the figure fell from 94 percent to 91 percent.

A similar survey was conducted in December 2021. Then 29 percent of respondents called Biden's election illegitimate.

The study was conducted December 14-18. 1,024 American adults took part in it.

Earlier, White House President Joe Biden's approval rating fell to the lowest level during his presidency. The American leader's approval rating has dropped to 40 percent as a majority of voters do not support his approach to foreign policy and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.