A third of all homes in our country will have to switch to a so-called heat network in the coming years. The cabinet wants these grids to come into public hands and in doing so defies the wishes of large energy companies to install the grids.

The government wants heat networks, or district heating as it already exists in some municipalities, to be at least half owned by the government in the future. This can be a municipality or a province. Energy companies Vattenfall and Eneco subsequently announced that they were suspending the construction of new heat networks. They do not agree that they should invest but cannot make important decisions.

Minister Rob Jetten (Energy and Climate) thinks he can allay the concerns of companies by including guarantees in the law, so that companies can always earn back their investments. There will also be a 'growing-in period' in which municipalities may already leave the construction of heat networks to private parties before the control falls into public hands.

Municipality as point of contact

“It will be a huge operation to remove entire neighborhoods from the gas and connect them to a heat network,” says Jetten. “Just like with electricity and gas now, we want those grids to be in public hands. And it is better for citizens if they have their own municipality as a point of contact with questions or the construction of a network in their district.

In a heat network, water is heated somewhere that goes to houses through pipes to heat things up. About half a million homes are already connected to such a form of district heating. Over the next seven years, that number must double and by 2050 at least 2.6 million houses must be connected to some form of heat network.

Certainly in the cities, the majority of houses are quickly affected, because in older apartment complexes there is often no other good alternative to the current gas. By 2050, the Netherlands should be almost completely free of gas.





