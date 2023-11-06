In the first half of 2023, about 1 million people decided to use maternity capital funds – a third more than last year. This follows from the report of the Accounts Chamber on the progress of execution of the Social Fund budget.

At the same time, the number of families with children who received a certificate after the birth of a child in January-June of this year increased slightly – by 1.2%, to 457.6 thousand. In general, during this period, 206.9 billion were allocated for maternity capital from the Social Fund rubles

The increase in orders is associated with changes in the structure of areas in which families spend maternity capital funds, the Ministry of Labor told Izvestia. They clarified that the opportunity to use an education certificate is becoming increasingly popular.

Experts also named other reasons. Firstly, both those who had their first child and those who were given a certificate earlier, but decided to use it only now, are applying, explained Yulia Dolzhenkova, a professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.

Secondly, residents of new regions, in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, received the right to payment. At the same time, families from these regions can receive support for children born since 2007, Dolzhenkova indicated.

Family investment: a third more Russians applied for maternal capital in 2023