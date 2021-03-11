The Union parties lost their third Bundestag deputy in a week on Thursday due to suspicions of corruption or amoral enrichment, following the resignation of Christian Democrat (CDU) Mark Hauptmann, suspected of charging commissions for carrying out promotional work for Azerbaijan and other foreign countries with authoritarian regimes. The president of the CDU in the federated state of Thuringia, Christian Hirte, confirmed Hauptmann’s resignation under pressure from the party, while the interested party himself assured that the accusations against him are unfounded. “I have never received money nor was there any influence on my political performance,” said the 36-year-old politician, who stressed that his promotional efforts in favor of Azerbaijan, whose government is considered authoritarian and corrupt by the Berlin authorities, are part of his interest in “international economic policy.”

The former German parliamentarian has, however, refused to make his supplementary income public. Several media reveal that Ralph Brinkhaus, president of the parliamentary group of the Union that groups the parliamentarians Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Social Christians (CSU), had had several conversations in private with his fellow member suspected of corruption to voluntarily leave his seat. Conservative Union parties have been under pressure since last weekend after the so-called “mask scandal” broke out, which led to the resignation of MPs Georg Nüsslein (CSU) and Nikolas Löbel (CDU) on Monday for the collection of commissions in procedures for the purchase of masks by public institutions last spring in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. While Löbel confessed to the press having pocketed 250,000 euros, Nüsslein is silent, although he is already being investigated by a prosecutor’s office.

Hauptmann distanced himself from “the possible irregular behavior of other colleagues” and assured in statements to ‘Die Welt’ that, although he helped like other deputies in the urgent efforts to get medical supplies when they were scarce, “I never charged a commission.” When explaining his decision to resign, he argued that he only intended to “protect” his family. However, his connections to shady regimes are known. Large and expensive advertisements and publicity reports from Azerbaijan, but also from other countries such as Vietnam or Taiwan are frequently published in the newspaper “Südthüringen Kurier”, of which Hauptmann is editor. Until now, the former deputy was considered one of the young promises of the German Christian Democracy, who first acceded to the Bundestag in 2013 when he was only 29 years old. Until now, it also had the backing of the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, and the Secretary General of the DC, Paul Ziemiak.

The latter has acknowledged that the “mask scandal” is a disaster for conservatives in the middle of an election year. “These events have shaken our party and our affiliates have every right in the world to be angry,” Ziemiak told the Rheinischen Post. To try to limit the damage and avoid new unpleasant surprises, the leadership of the Union parties has required all parliamentarians to declare before their parties if they have benefited financially from any business related to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline expires this Friday night. “These isolated cases affect us all, they enrage and shame us,” stressed the general secretary of the CDU, who admitted that the scandal seriously damages the image of the ruling party.

Proof of this is a flash poll carried out by the Civey demographic institute in which 60% of those consulted say they have seen their trust in the Union parties negatively influenced and 75% consider that the conservatives will be inevitably harmed by the scandal in the general elections held in Germany at the end of next September.