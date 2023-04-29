The British newspaper indicated that Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100 percent of the club’s shares, but his offer is less than the six billion pounds required from the current owners, the Glazer family.

The club did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last March, Reuters reported that a second bid had been made to take over the club. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of the chemical company Ineos, and Finnish businessman Thomas Ziliakos also made offers to buy United last February.

Sources told Reuters earlier that any sale to United would likely exceed the biggest sporting deal to date, at $5.2 billion including debt and investment paid for Chelsea.