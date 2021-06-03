Lack of money, a lot of work or simply a preference for life as a couple make most Chinese have little desire to have three children, despite the fact that the Chinese government authorized it to combat the aging of the population.

Beginning in the late 1970s, the birth limitation policy imposed for decades the only child for couples, with exceptions for ethnic minorities and the rural population.

But in the face of the aging population, the restrictions were lifted. And since Monday the Communist Party has authorized three children per couple, a few weeks after having accessed the worrying results of the last decennial census.

Amid electric trains and teddy bears, two children wander the shelves of a Beijing toy store, while parents discuss new government measures, often greeted with mocking comments on social media.

Games with the “only child” in a shopping mall in Beijing, China. AFP photo

“We don’t have that much money to raise the kids and we don’t have much room in the house. So there is no reason to have a third child “explains the young father, Yang Shengyi.

Yang and his wife are already an exception in the country of the only child, in which the second baby for all couples was only authorized in 2016, without thereby improving the birth rate.

“When our second son arrived, suddenly everything had to be divided by two. Wherever we could have given 100%, we had to reduce to 50%, “says this 29-year-old father.

For many of their countrymen, the prospect of only one child, and even a wedding, it’s unthinkable: Modern life imposes long hours of work or transportation, as well as high costs for housing and raising children.

Is about a radical change in a country where children traditionally had to guarantee the lineage of their ancestors.

Social pressures

But today’s youth “laugh at the idea of ​​passing on their surname. For them what counts is the quality of life“says Yan Jiaqi, a 22-year-old student.

“Many women in my environment dislike the simple idea of ​​having a child. So three, imagine… “, he adds.

The problem is that the only child has created the custom of the parents consecrating themselves completely to his “little emperor”, with weekends devoured by English or music courses, with the prospect of their success early in life.



The policy change came too late, experts say. AFP photo

There is great pressure on parents who, being only children themselves, are often alone to care for their own elderly parents, without being able to count on brothers or sisters, uncles or aunts.

“They are under severe pressure,” says a young woman in Shanghai. “They do not have time to take care of their children for work, and if they want to take care of their children full time then they don’t have a job. “

In technology companies it is not uncommon to have to work six days a week, from nine in the morning to nine at night. A system nicknamed “996” that the media criticizes, but some company directors defend.

How the fertility rate fell to 1.3 children per woman of childbearing age, well below the threshold for the renewal of generations, the communist regime promised measures in education and health to encourage families to grow larger. But without giving details.

If it really wants to relaunch the birth rate and guarantee the financing of pensions, the Chinese government you don’t have to be content with loosening the rulessays demographer Yi Fuxian, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States.

“Have only one child or even have none became the norm in China, “he says.

Allow a third child “it’s too late” and China’s only hope is to copy Japan’s survival policy: “Free health and education, and housing allowances for young couples,” he warned.

AFP Agency

PB