This year meant the return of the saga of Uncharted to the minds of the public. In January a remastered version of its titles was released for PS4 and in February we saw the arrival of its film adaptation. There were even some conversations about a possible fifth part of this beloved franchise.

Now the news related to Uncharted, although this time they are bad, at least for one sector. After six years, it was announced that one of the games in the franchise will no longer be available forever, starting on March 28. Perhaps it is a loss for those who enjoyed it.

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter already said goodbye

The title in question is Uncharted: Fortune Hunter. This was a mobile game that was released in 2016, shortly after the arrival of the fourth installment of the franchise. Here players had to use their intellect to overcome traps and moving stages to reach the end of more than 200 levels.

Unfortunately, those who want to try the title now will no longer be able to do so. Through a publication on their social networks, naughty dog announced end of support. Uncharted: Fortune Hunter it can no longer be found on Google Play or the App Store. Also, in-app purchases are no longer possible.

If you are one of those who still have it on your device, you do not have to worry. You will be able to continue enjoying it until you delete it from your cell phone, but keep in mind that you will not be able to download it again. Maybe if you’re a fan of Uncharted want to save it to show it off in your collection.

Curiously, the comments in the post mention that they never heard about the existence of this Uncharted. It seems that there was not much publicity work for him or it may have been overshadowed by the exclusive of PS4. With the recent new boom in the franchise, it could have caught a new lease of life with a little push. Now it will only live on the cell phones of those who downloaded it.

