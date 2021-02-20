A supervisor betrayed drivers at Emirates Transport, his job trust, and stole a bus worth 55,000 dirhams that was left by one of his colleagues in a sandy yard where drivers stop the Corporation’s vehicles, after copying its key, and selling it for 14,000 dirhams. When the bus driver discovered that it had disappeared, the accused pretended to be surprised. With the driver to the police to report the theft of the vehicle, and the police succeeded in uncovering and arresting him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and from there to the Criminal Court, which started his trial.

The accused admitted in the prosecution’s investigations that he has been working as a supervisor for drivers at the Emirates Transport Corporation for nearly six years, and has been friendly with the driver who wrote the communication for nearly three years, pointing out that the latter was driving a 34-seat medium bus, and like all drivers he used to leave it with the rest of the buses in Sandy yard, close to Al Mamzar area.

He added that he agreed with another person to steal and sell that bus, and he received 14,000 dirhams for his crime, indicating that he chose Thursday to carry out his crime, given that the drivers stop the buses and get a leave on Friday and return on Saturday to collect it.

He explained that he copied the key of the bus, then drove it to the agreed location in a yard in a neighboring emirate, delivered it and left the place.

He pointed out that the bus driver called him on Saturday and told him that it had disappeared from the parking lot, so she was distraught, and asked him not to joke about these matters, so his colleague asked him about how to behave. He was surprised to be arrested later and voluntarily confessed to his crime.

For his part, the driver of the stolen bus said that the accused accompanied him on a trip to search for the bus at every reservation window in Dubai, and accompanied him more than once to the police, and then he was surprised in the end that he was the thief.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

